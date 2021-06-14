Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,363,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.60%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

