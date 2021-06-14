Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Model N worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Model N by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Model N by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Model N stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

