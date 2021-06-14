Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

