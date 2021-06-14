Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

