Equity Investment Corp Increases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,651 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.05% of TotalEnergies worth $65,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

TOT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

