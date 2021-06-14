Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,165 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of ELY opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

