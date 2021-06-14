Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,217 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.27 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

