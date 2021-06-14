Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.