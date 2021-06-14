Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of SHOO opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

