Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,425,400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,009,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,425,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $264,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

EPD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 74,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,059. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

