Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $191.05 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $191,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $271.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.22 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

