Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $243,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.27. 43,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,287. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

