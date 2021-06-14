Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 56,783 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,783 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of AbbVie worth $174,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $114.65. 63,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

