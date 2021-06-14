Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 475,306 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,976,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,306 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $332,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $29.09. 313,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,912,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $207.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.