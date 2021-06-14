Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $147.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

