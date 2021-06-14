Energi Market Cap Reaches $85.53 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00005198 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $85.53 million and $456,272.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00221915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,910,262 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

