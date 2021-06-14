Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 65.2% in May

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Energean stock remained flat at $$11.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. Energean has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

