Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enel Generación Chile alerts:

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Eversource Energy 13.22% 9.24% 2.91%

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Eversource Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.90 billion 3.19 $1.21 billion $3.64 22.75

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enel Generación Chile and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Eversource Energy 2 6 2 0 2.00

Eversource Energy has a consensus price target of $89.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Eversource Energy pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 216,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generación Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generación Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.