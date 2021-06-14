Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $7.27

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.09. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 31,438 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214,409 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

