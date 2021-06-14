Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the May 13th total of 19,480,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. 872,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,257. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

