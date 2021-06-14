Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EGMCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. Emgold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About Emgold Mining
