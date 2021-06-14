Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELOX. B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

