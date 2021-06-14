Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $$60.49 during trading hours on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.