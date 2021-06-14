Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.9% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.62. 23,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,581. The company has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

