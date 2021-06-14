Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.6% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.7% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $224.09 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.