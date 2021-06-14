Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $134.16 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $134.16 million and $318,834.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,872,258,633 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

