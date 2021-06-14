Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,390 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

