Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 27 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $424.84 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $425.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

