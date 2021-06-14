Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ETST traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 173,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,615. Earth Science Tech has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.
Earth Science Tech Company Profile
