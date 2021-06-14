Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ETST traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 173,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,615. Earth Science Tech has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

