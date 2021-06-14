Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.18.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

