DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 71.8% in May

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the May 13th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSDVY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

DSDVY stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,551. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

