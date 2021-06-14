DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Down 4.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 3,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 275,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.31.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
