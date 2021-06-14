DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Down 4.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 3,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 275,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

