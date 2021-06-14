DPRating Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, DPRating has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $602,069.34 and approximately $54,808.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00804195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08118264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00084144 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

