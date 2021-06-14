Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

