Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $57.20. 72,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.50. Docebo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Docebo by 116.2% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,795,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Docebo by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Docebo by 21.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $21,445,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

