DLH (DLHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) recently:

6/7/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company's logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. "

6/3/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,411. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DLH by 7,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in DLH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in DLH by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

