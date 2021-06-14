Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 80,276 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.41% of FreightCar America worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.49. FreightCar America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. Analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

