Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,195 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,678,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 264,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

