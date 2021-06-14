Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 229,193 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.