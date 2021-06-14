Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,629 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.72% of MIND Technology worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in MIND Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

MIND stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27. MIND Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

