Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

