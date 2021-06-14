Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Verastem worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after buying an additional 1,153,751 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $21,607,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $2,419,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of VSTM opened at $4.50 on Monday. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $773.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

