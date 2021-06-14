Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $713,000 Holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBNC opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBNC. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

