Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Tecnoglass worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGLS opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

