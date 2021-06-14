Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.61

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 1879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,133 shares of company stock worth $1,896,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

