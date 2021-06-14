Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Update

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 306.5% from the May 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMIFF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.94. Diamcor Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

