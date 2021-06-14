Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Diageo stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.86. 2,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $195.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.47.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.