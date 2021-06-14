DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $200.62 or 0.00510759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2,752.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00162246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00186336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.01075487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,150.80 or 0.99672587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

