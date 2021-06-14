Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.79 ($20.93) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.66.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

