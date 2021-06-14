Dero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $621,531.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00010633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $45.58 million and approximately $621,531.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,247.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.14 or 0.06373371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $630.89 or 0.01567520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.03 or 0.00437362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00145596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.88 or 0.00673036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00429009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006662 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039819 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,652,015 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

